Business Standard

6 killed, 35 injured in UP accident

IANS  |  Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) 

Six people were killed and 35 others injured on Thursday in a head-on collision between a tractor and a DCM vehicle in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place near Sadarpur in Bilgram Kotwali area.

Three people died on the spot while the other three succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Inspector Amarjeet Singh said.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 13:06 IST

