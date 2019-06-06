6 killed, 35 injured in UP accident

Six people were killed and 35 others injured on Thursday in a head-on collision between a tractor and a DCM vehicle in district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place near Sadarpur in Bilgram Kotwali area.

Three people died on the spot while the other three succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, said.

--IANS

