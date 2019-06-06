Six killed in Haryana road accident

Six people were killed and six others injured on Thursday in a between a truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Haryana's district, police said.

According to the police, the truck rammed into the Innova carrying 12 people.

Five people were killed on the spot, while the sixth victim died on the way to a hospital in Rohtak.

The victims were going to Sirsa from Shamli in after celebrating Eid.

--IANS

