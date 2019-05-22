6 killed in protests against Indonesian President's re-election

At least six people were killed and 200 others injured during protests in the Indonesian capital of against the re-election of for a second five-year term, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The police confirmed the death toll based on reports from hospitals. They said the cause of the deaths was being investigated, the reported.

In the protests that began peacefully on Tuesday night after election results showed that the incumbent had beaten his long-time rival Prabowo Subianto, soon turned violent after demonstrators who had gathered outside the headquarters of the and the burned several vehicles after the police tried to disperse them with tear gas.

Some 32,000 officers are guarding the headquarters of the two election bodies with barbed wire and riot vehicles ahead of more potential protests on Wednesday.

denied that his officers had used live ammunition and called for calm.

"Some had gunshot wounds, some had blunt force wounds but we still need to clarify this," he said, referring to the six dead, who are believed to have been killed overnight on Tuesday.

Authorities have said the protests were planned and "not spontaneous". They have suggested that a group of provocateurs may have been responsible for the violence.

"A majority of the protesters came from outside of Jakarta," said Muhammed Iqbal, a

The confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Joko had won the presidency, taking 55.5 per cent of votes that were cast during the April 14 polls.

Prabowo has rejected the results, alleging cheating, but the election commission has dismissed his claims, reports the

The former general also lost against Joko at the last election in 2014, and went on to unsuccessfully challenge the results.

On Wednesday, Security Minister said access to would be blocked in some areas of

The restrictions, including on photo and video sharing, aimed to control the spread of misinformation, he said.

Authorities have also warned of possible terror attacks and have arrested dozens of radicals who were allegedly planning attacks during the demonstrations.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)