Voters optimistic about future ahead of counting: IANS-CVOTER (IANS Exclusive)

A majority of voters remained optimistic about their future as around half of the respondents to the IANS- poll said their life will improve in next one year.

Almost the same level of was witnessed during all the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections from April 11 to May 19.

In the poll conducted on May 19, 57.90 per cent of 12,398 respondents said their living standard was going to get better. Only 8.92 per cent expected no change.

On April 11, when the first phase of polling took place, 60.33 per cent of the respondents had shown The drop between the first and the last phase has been marginal around three per cent.

Among states, people in Haryana, and Odisha were most optimistic while those in Punjab, and were least upbeat.

At the same time, only 42.25 per cent of respondents said that there life improved in the last one year and 26.65 said it has become worse.

The net life improvement rating on April 11 was 17.56 which went up to 22.08 on April 21 before falling.

The net improvement rating on May 19 was among the highest in Haryana, and and lowest in Kerala, Assam, and

--IANS

gd/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)