78 arrested in MP for duping American citizens

The Cyber Cell claimed to have a gang of dupers with the arrest of 78 people. While 75 of them had been sent to jail, three were under remand, the police said.

They were arrested from a call centre in Vijay Nagar, here, on Tuesday. "Most of the people arrested are residents of and Meghalaya," Cyber Cell's of Police told IANS.

According to the police, members of the gang threatened American citizens by pretending to be American agency officers saying their social security numbers were found in connection with money laundering, drug trafficking cases and would demanded money to settle the case.

According to the cyber cell, the gang had data of one million US citizens and used to send voice messages to over 10 thousand people simultaneously. Over 100 computers, software and more than 100 were seized from the call centre.

Those arrested include kingpin Javed, Shahrukh and Bhaval. Two other gang members, Rahil and Sunny Chauhan, were absconding, the police said.

Ahmedabad residents Rahil and had opened the call centre almost a year ago, said sources.

--IANS

hindi/niy/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)