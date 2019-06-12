MP Minister for chopping off rapist's limbs publicly

"Nose, ears and limbs of the alleged rapist of a eight-year-old girl should be chopped off publicly," said Women and Child Welfare Devi, here on Wednesday.

After meeting the victim's family in Kamala Nagar, the said, "Whoever has committed the crime, should be given strict punishment. The convict should be punished publicly to prevent others from even thinking of committing such a crime."

The said she would put forward a proposal to to set up police booths outside big colonies.

