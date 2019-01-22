Court rejects CBI's plea for extension of remand of two accused in shelter home case

A special here sent to jail two men, accused in the shelter home sex scandal case, after their five-day ended Tuesday.

The CBI produced alias Master saheb and in the court of special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) R P Tiwari Tuesday who sent them to jail.

The CBI, which had taken the two accused on for interrogation on January 18, Tuesday sought extension of their for further inquiry into the case but the special court rejected the plea.

The investigating agency gathered vital information from the two during the interrogation but refused to share any details at this stage, police sources said.

The CBI had on January 12 arrested Vicky, a close relative of Madhu alias Shaista Parveen, who was a key associate of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case.

While alias Master Saheb, whose name was mentioned in the CBI chargesheet filed in December last year, surrendered in the on January 15.

The scandal had come to light in May last year when an FIR was lodged by the state based on the report of social audit conducted by Mumbai-based wherein sexual abuse of inmates at the "Balika Grih" was cited.

