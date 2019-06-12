JUST IN
Minor girl raped, impregnated by friend in Delhi, allege parents

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The parents of a minor girl have alleged that their daughter was allegedly raped by her friend in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday when the parents of the 15-year-old victim found that she was pregnant.

"The parents of the victim alleged that the accused befriended their daughter who was studying in a school in Bharat Nagar. They further alleged that their daughter was raped around six months ago," a senior police officer said.

The police said that on Tuesday, the victim complained of health issues after which she was found to be pregnant.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections against the accused who is absconding. Teams have been formed to nab him," the officer added.

