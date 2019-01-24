Decks cleared for first bio-fuel aircraft flight on R-Day

After months of ground and flight trials, a military certification agency has cleared the indigenously produced bio-fuel for use in the military aircraft, the said on Thursday.

The approval has paved the way for the to fly the maiden with a blend of bio-jet fuel on the

The decision was arrived in a meeting chaired by eminent scientists and of the (CEMILAC), Jaypal, after deliberations on the results of various checks and tests conducted on bio-jet fuel as per procedure recommended by top national and international certification agencies, it said.

"On being completely satisfied with the performance parameters, the agency has formally granted its approval for use of this fuel, produced from non-conventional source, that is, to be used on military aircraft," the release said.

The bio-jet fuel is produced from seeds of sourced from and processed at the and Industrial Reserach - (CSIR-IIP) lab at Dehradun.

Any hardware or software which is to be used on Indian military has to be cleared for use by CEMILAC before being inducted for regular use.

"This clearance is a major step for continued testing and eventual full certification of the bio-jet fuel for use on a commercial scale by civil as well," it said.

