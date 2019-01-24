LRSAM successfully test fired from ship

-
The ship-launched Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) was successfully test-fired on Thursday, an official release said.
The missile was fired from INS Chennai against an incoming aerial target flying at low altitude.
"The missile destroyed the target with a direct hit. All the mission objectives have been met," the release said.
LRSAM has been jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and M/s Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for the Indian Navy.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and associated team members.
