LRSAM successfully test fired from ship

The ship-launched Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) was successfully test-fired on Thursday, an official release said.

The missile was fired from INS Chennai against an incoming aerial target flying at low altitude.

"The missile destroyed the target with a direct hit. All the mission objectives have been met," the release said.

LRSAM has been jointly developed by and Development Organisation (DRDO) and M/s Aerospace Industries (IAI), for the

congratulated DRDO, and associated team members.

