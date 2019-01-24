In first for Kashmir, militant-turned-soldier gets Ashok Chakra

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who had returned to the mainstream abandoning militancy, has been posthumously awarded Indias highest peace time gallantry award, the Ashok Chakra.

will present the award to Wani's wife on the Republic Day, January 26.

On November 25 last year, was participating in an operation against six terrorists in Hirapur village near Batgund in the

Amid the intense gun battle, Wani eliminated the of the and a foreign terrorist. He was then hit by several bullets, including in his head. He also injured another terrorist before succumbing to his

Wani had joined the Army's 162 (Territorial Army/Home and Hearth) Light Infantry in 2004.

He was conferred with Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018. The 2018 Sena Medal was given for eliminating a terrorist from very close range.

A resident of Cheki Ashmuji of district in Jammu and Kashmir, Wani is survived by his wife and two sons, Athar (20) and Shaid (18).

