BJP insulting martyrs like Karkare, says Owaisi

on Friday alleged that the BJP is insulting martyrs like who died fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attack.

Reacting strongly to blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remark that former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief had treated her badly and died because of her "curse", Owaisi, in a tweet, said: " died fighting people not very different from yourself.

"He didn't die because a terror accused 'felt bad' & 'cursed' him. The man died fighting to protect our rights to vote & elect a government How dare BJP insult our martyrs like this?"

Thakur, the prime accused in 2008 bomb blast case, alleged that Karkare falsely implicated her in the case.

Karkare was heading the probe into the blast that killed six people and injured over 100. The Maharashtra (ATS) had arrested and others belonging to a Hindu extremist group on October 24, 2008.

A little over a month later, Karkare was killed while fighting terrorists who had attacked

In May 2016, the (NIA) in its charge sheet filed in case gave clean chit to She was later granted bail on health grounds.

The has fielded her from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in against party's

Owaisi earlier slammed BJP for Sadhvi describing the election as 'dharamyuddha' (religious war).

"Elections are elections, not dharmayuddha. But how's BJP to know that? They make everything a question of dharma/astha as if that's what'll create jobs. What if a 'daadhi-topiwala' Asad had said this is jehad? Wonder which pole he'd be hanging by by now," he asked.

The All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also castigated the BJP for fielding the terror accused. "A terror accused has been rehabilitated by BJP. The brazenness of must be astounding to outsiders; but we are discussing it like it is routine political strategy This is the BJP's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism," tweeted Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from for a fourth consecutive term.

