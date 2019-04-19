JD-U urges CEC to cancel RJD candidates' nominations

The Janata Dal-United on Friday demanded that the Election Commissioner cancel the nomination papers filed by the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, asking how jailed had distributed the party symbol with his signature, in apparent violation of the jail manual.

said that he has written to the CEC demanding the cancellation of the nomination papers filed by the candidates.

"On which basis jailed Lalu had distributed the party symbol with his signature to candidates. Whether Lalu has taken permission of the court to distribute the party symbol?" Kumar said.

The leader said that he has urged the CEC to take action in this connection.

Lalu had reportedly distributed the RJD symbol to the candidates after the party authorised him to do so.

The Rashtriya is contesting on 19 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state as per the seat sharing formula of the opposition grand alliance.

Lalu was convicted in three cases in December 2017 and January 2018 and was awarded 14 years imprisonment. He has applied for bail in the

Lalu Prasad, as of the RJD, is entitled to distribute the party symbol. He is currently undergoing treatment at the (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Earlier, a PIL was filed in the questioning the legitimacy of the distribution of the party symbol by who, the PIL stated, could not hold the post after being convicted in corruption cases.

--IANS

ik/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)