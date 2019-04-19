Shivraj asked for votes in name of Army: Congress

The on Friday filed a complaint with the (EC) alleging that former asked for votes in the name of the during election campaign.

In the complaint submitted to the (CEO), the said that Chouhan asked for votes in the name of the during public gatherings in Morena and Panna towns on Thursday.

The noted that even though the EC has banned using the name of the during campaigning, leaders are continuing to do so.

The party is demanding that a case be registered against Chouhan, BJP candidate from Morena, Narendra Singh Tomar and from Panna, V.D. Sharma and strict action be taken against them.

--IANS

hindi-mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)