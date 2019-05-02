Aaradhya runs to hug father Abhishek Bachchan on pitch

A cute video of Aaradhya and her father Abhishek sharing a beautiful father-daughter moment during a match has taken over

Aaradhya arrived with her actress-mother Aishwarya Rai to root for her father. After the match got over, Aishwarya and Aaradhya took to the field to congratulate Abhishek.

In the video, Aaradhya is seen running towards Abhishek and giving him a tight hug, followed by Aishwarya hugging Abhishek.

The clip comes a day after Aishwarya was trolled on for holding her daughter's hand in public.

All Stars Club and competed for Celebrity Challenger Cup 2019. The former beat the with a 9-1 score.

Several and television celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sunny Deol's son Karan, routinely meet to play football for charity. Last week, a photograph showing Abhishek giving Ranbir a piggyback ride went viral.

