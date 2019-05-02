Aaradhya runs to hug father Abhishek Bachchan on pitch

-
A cute video of Aaradhya Bachchan and her father Abhishek Bachchan sharing a beautiful father-daughter moment during a football match has taken over social media.
Aaradhya arrived with her actress-mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to root for her father. After the match got over, Aishwarya and Aaradhya took to the football field to congratulate Abhishek.
In the video, Aaradhya is seen running towards Abhishek and giving him a tight hug, followed by Aishwarya hugging Abhishek.
The clip comes a day after Aishwarya was trolled on social media for holding her daughter's hand in public.
All Stars Football Club and Telly Strikers Football Club competed for Celebrity Challenger Cup 2019. The former beat the Telly Strikers Football Club with a 9-1 score.
Several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and Sunny Deol's son Karan, routinely meet to play football for charity. Last week, a photograph showing Abhishek giving Ranbir a piggyback ride went viral.
