Vamshi waited three years to make 'Maharshi': Mahesh

has thanked Paidipally for waiting patiently for three years to make their forthcoming Telugu action drama "Maharshi", which hits the screens on May 9.

At the pre-release event, Mahesh wholeheartedly thanked for placing his full faith in him.

"When first came to narrate the script, I thought I'll listen for ten minutes and decline the offer as I had two other commitments. After I heard 20 minutes of the narration, I wanted to do the film but told Vamshi he might have to wait till I complete my next two projects. He said he will wait as he can't picture anyone else in this story," Mahesh said.

It took Mahesh two years to complete pending commitments and one more year to wrap up "Maharshi".

"Vamshi patiently waited for two years and another year to start and complete the film. It's rare for a to wait for such a long time with a good script. Usually, they wait for a couple of months and then find another hero to start their project. I'll always be indebted to Vamshi for waiting for me," he said.

"Maharshi" happens to be Mahesh's 25th film. At the event, he remembered and thanked all those directors who played a pivotal part in shaping his career.

Mahesh started his speech by thanking veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao for launching him. He went on to thank for making Mahesh really act via "Murari". Thirdly, he thanked Gunasekar for making him a star in "Okkadu".

Mahesh also thanked Trivikram Srinivas for making family audiences accept him through "Athadu".

Thanking Srinu Vaitla, Mahesh said that his film "Dookudu" was a big turning point in his career.

Finally, Mahesh extended his gratitude to Koratala Siva for giving life to his career twice through "Srimanthudu" and "Bharat Ane Nenu".

