Address digital infra, tax & data issues: Start-ups to govt

Representatives of digital and start-ups on Saturday urged the government to build digital infrastructure and scale up and incentivise research & development within

They shared their views and suggestions regarding Big Data, data mining, building of digital infrastructure as the big challenge before the Indian economy, besides scaling up and incentivising R&D within

The experts also suggested a variety of solutions to the sector-specific problems. Development of start-ups and and Medium Enterprises (MSME) eco-system in the country also featured in various suggestions.

Experts and representatives gave suggestions related to enhancement of through data analytics, development of efficient citizen-Government interaction by development of applications, building capacity for MSME sector, inter-linkages and data sharing within the government and with private players.

There were suggestions related to Angel Tax, the need for assessment and dealing with digital frauds, especially cross-border digital frauds, and deceptive practices and setting up of an agency to deal with them, incentivizing Indian IP products and funding Open Source Innovation, differential tax structure for assembled and manufactured goods

There were other suggestions on reduction of dependence on international software service providers, continuation of existing tax benefits to digital companies, reduction in Corporate Tax, tapping into for streamlining health services, development of legislation for data governance and incentivising Indian Intellectual Property professionals among others.

The meeting was attended by Subhash C. Garg, Finance Secretary, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, technology, and Aruna Sundarajan, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, among others.

