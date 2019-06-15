TUs seek national fund for unorganised workers

Introduction of a comprehensive insurance scheme, creation of a 'National Fund' for unorganised workers to provide and strict enforcement of Minimum Wages Act were among the key sugegstions given by the various trade unions to the on Saturday.

Representatives from various trade unions and labour organisations on Saturday called for alignment of skill development initiatives with aspirations of rural youth with a focus on agriculture.

In pre-Budget consultations with Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, they also called for strict enforcement of the Minimum Wages Act and introduction of a comprehensive insurance scheme.

Experts and representatives from various trade unions and labour organisations also stressed strict enforcement of the Minimum Wages Act, introduction of comprehensive insurance scheme; revision of ITIs' syllabus for enhancing employability, provision of for contract workers; and giving boost to capital intensive industry.

They also sought conversion of casual/contractual workers into formalised employment, fixation of minimum wages on the recommendation of 15th Indian Labour Conference, increase in allocations on social sector and such as health, education and

They also wanted stopping disinvestment and strategic sale of public sector units, extension of MGNREGA to the remaining rural areas and introducing it in urban areas besides increasing number of workdays under the scheme to 200 days and creation of a 'National Fund' for the unorganised workers to provide among others.

Discussions were also held on providing social security to labourers besides skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of the existing labour force. The quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers were also discussed in detail besides the issue of rehabilitation of workers who have lost their jobs.

Along with Thakur, the meeting was also attended by Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Girish Chandra Murmu, P ramod Chandra Mody, P K Das, K.V. Subramanian, at the a Prashad, of V.V. Giri National Labour Institute H. Srinivas and other senior officials of the

--IANS

ana/sn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)