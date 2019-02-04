Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor walk the ramp for Kunal Rawal

walked the ramp to showcase the creations of designer at the Lakme Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 in on Sunday evening.

'Kalank' turned showstopper and sashayed on the runway with swag for the Boat collection. The audiences were in for surprise when also walked for the

was dressed in tunics and inner shirt with half jacket, which was overlapped with a full-length coat. He even sported an uplifted collar scarf.A The actor looked dapper asA he made his way on the ramp.

was dressed in black tunics, inner half breast striped jacket, and full-length black jacket. The actor was also sporting a hat and a well-trimmed mustache, which he is growing for his role in forthcoming drama Panipat.

--IANS

iv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)