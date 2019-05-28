Administrative reshuffle in MP after LS elections

As soon as the model code of conduct was lifted after the Lok Sabha elections ended, an administrative reshuffle has begun in Madhya Pradesh. The state government has deployed those officers who were removed by the Election Commission.
According to a government order issued on Monday night, B.M. Sharma was appointed the Commissioner of Gwalior Division and Srinivas Sharma as Chhindwara's District Magistrate.
Chhote Singh has been appointed the District Magistrate of Bhind, Lalit Dahia of Shahdol and Bharat Yadav of Jabalpur.
The state government made J.N. Consotia the Chief Secretary of Social Justice and Disabled Welfare. Rajesh Rajaura was named the chief of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion and the Narmada Valley Development Authority.
Ajit Kesari was made the Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperatives while Ashok Shah became Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Administration.
Chief Secretary of Women's Development Department Anupam Rajan as well as Malay Srivastava have been given additional charge of parliamentary works.
