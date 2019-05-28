LJP says Ram Vilas Paswan to be its representative in Modi cabinet

Ram Vilas Paswan will be the Lok Janshakti Party's representative in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, his son and Parliamentary Party chief Chirag Paswan said here on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting, Chirag Paswan said he himself was not inclined to become a minister as he wanted to focus on Bihar Assembly elections slated next year.
"We have passed a resolution that Ram Vilas Paswanji will represent our party in the Union Cabinet," he said.
Ram Vilas Paswan was Food Minister in the previous government led by Modi.
"It is a big responsibility to become a minister. You need experience. I had turned down similar offer in 2014 too," Chirag said.
He, however, evaded an answer when asked what if the LJP is given a second ministerial birth.
"We will see what to do when it happens," he replied.
LJP won six of the seven Lok Sabha seats it contested.
Chirag also had an advice for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying he must resign from the post of Opposition Leader in Bihar by taking responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
RJD, which had emerged the largest single party in the last Assembly elections in Bihar, did not win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the state where 40 seats were at stake.
--IANS
spk/akk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU