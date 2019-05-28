LJP says Ram Vilas Paswan to be its representative in Modi cabinet

will be the Lok Janshakti Party's in Prime Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, his son and said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference after the party's meeting, said he himself was not inclined to become a as he wanted to focus on Assembly elections slated next year.

"We have passed a resolution that will represent our party in the Union Cabinet," he said.

was in the previous government led by Modi.

"It is a big responsibility to become a minister. You need experience. I had turned down similar offer in 2014 too," Chirag said.

He, however, evaded an answer when asked what if the LJP is given a second ministerial birth.

"We will see what to do when it happens," he replied.

LJP won six of the seven seats it contested.

Chirag also had an advice for Tejashwi Yadav, saying he must resign from the post of Opposition in by taking responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the elections.

RJD, which had emerged the largest single party in the last Assembly elections in Bihar, did not win even a single seat in the state where 40 seats were at stake.

