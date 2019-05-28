Allies and performers will be rewarded in Modi 2.0 Cabinet (IANS Special)

Even as the count down to the PM's swearing in has begun for May 30, several names for prominent ministries are doing the rounds in the capital. Sources close to developments reveal that the of Bengal's victory Roy, once Trinamool strong man who defected to the BJP, is a shoo-in for a Cabinet position.

The Trinamool on Friday suspended for six years its MLA Subhranshu Roy, son of Roy. Roy junior was suspended for anti-party comments.

Three MLAs, including the party's suspended Subhrangshu Roy, left for the national capital on Monday evening and are likely to join the saffron party on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the troika along with Roy, who had himself jumped ship from the TMC in 2017 landed in

All three are legislators representing Assembly constituencies under Barrackpore Lok constituency, in which BJP's defeated TMC's two-time from the constituency,

is a former member from TMC.

Similarly, JD U which turned in a stellar position in may well be rewarded with the It may be a toss up between two MPs -- RCP Singh, a former IAS who like is a Bhumihar and (Lalan Singh).

JD U which won 16 of the 17 seats it contested will probably get one more of State berth.

member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, who is also a close aide of Chief Nitish Kumar, is most likely to get Railways in the Modi-led government. Another close associate of who has won the Lok Sabha election from Munger seat, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, is also in contention for a Cabinet slot.

For the third constituent Lok Janshakti Party, it is clear that will return to the 2.0.

As far as BJP's traditional ally is concerned, it too put in a red hot performance winning 18 seats out of 20. In Prime Minisater Modi's erstwhile Cabinet, who is for Heavy Industries and Geete, however, lost the Lok Sabha elections to NCP's in Raigad this time.

Two names doing the rounds for Cabinet berths are both members -- and who kept a fusillade of fire at the as the Editor of "Saamna" and may well be nixed for that this time round.

Other contenders are South Mumbai Arvind Sawant, Yavatmal Washim MP

Bhavana Gawli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut, Buldhana MP

and

is expected to represent the in the Council of In the outgoing Modi government, Harsimrat was the Minister for Food

Processing Industries.

--IANS

am/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)