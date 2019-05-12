28 pc polling in 8 Lok Sabha seats of MP till noon

An average 28.01 per cent voter turnout was recorded till Sunday noon in eight seats of Madhya Pradesh, an said.

Voting was underway since 7 am in a peaceful manner in Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, and constituencies in the third phase of elections in the state, V L Kantha Rao said.

"During mock poll conducted before the actual voting began, 30 to 40 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were changed because of some technical problems," he said.

The voting figures till noon were: 24.29 per cent, 21.99 per cent, 22.96 per cent, 34.11 per cent, 30.3 per cent, 33.8 per cent, 26.15 per cent and 32.39 per cent, he said.

Long queues were seen at several booths across the eight constituencies, he said.

In Bhopal, veteran Digvijay Singh is locked in a battle with BJP candidate and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur.

is seeking a re-election from seat, where he cast his vote at a booth early in the morning.

His opponent is BJP's K P Yadav, who is contesting his first

Narendra Singh Tomar, who is the sitting from Gwalior, is contesting from seat this time.

Altogether 138 candidates, including 14 women, are in the fray for these eight seats, of which seven were won by the BJP in 2014.

Total 18,141 polling booths have been set up where over 1.44 crore people, including 32,909 service voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise, the said.

elections to 29 seats in the state are being held in four phases. The first (in six seats) and second phases (seven seats) were held on April 29 and May 6.

Voting for the last phase in eight seats will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

