Kylian Mbappe hints at moving away from PSG

Paris St-Germain's (PSG) star striker has put his future with the French champions in doubt with his comments after he won the of Professional Footballers' (UNFP) and of the Year awards on Sunday.

"I think it's an important moment for me as I feel I am approaching a first, or second, turning point in my career," said Mbappe after winning the award, reports. Mbappe pipped his team-mate Neymar to claim the award.

"I have discovered a lot of things here and feel it's perhaps time for greater responsibilities," he said. Hopefully, it will be at PSG. Or maybe elsewhere with a new project."

The 20-year-old made the switch from to PSG for 180 million euros in 2017.

Mbappe has been regularly linked with a possible move to Real Since Frenchman Zinedine Zidane's return to the Real as earlier this year, speculations about Mbappe joining the Santiago Bernabeu have been on the rise.

At World Cup in Russia, Mbappe helped win the tournament with four goals in seven matches. This season he has scored 32 goals in 29 league games, and 38 goals for PSG, outperforming many of the world's most expensive players.

Mbappe was named as the of the season. He has received the of the season award for three consecutive times. However, Mbappe did not deny a possible transfer away from the French champions.

