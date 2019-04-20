BJP candidate asks supporters to opt for fake voting

-
Sanghmitra Maurya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun Lok Sabha seat, has landed in a controversy by asking her supporters to resort to fake voting if the actual voters were unable to cast their ballots.
In a video that has gone viral on the social media, Maurya is seen addressing her supporters and saying: "If there is a chance to cast fake vote, you can do so. This happens sometimes. If a voter is not available, you can cast his vote.
"If someone resorts to 'goondaism' during the election, you should not be afraid because I am a bigger goon and will guard your self-respect."
Maurya is the daughter of UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya. She is pitted against Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav.
Badaun goes to the polls in the third phase on April 23.
