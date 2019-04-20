BJP candidate asks supporters to opt for fake voting

Sanghmitra Maurya, the candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha seat, has landed in a controversy by asking her supporters to resort to fake voting if the actual voters were unable to cast their ballots.

In a video that has gone viral on the social media, Maurya is seen addressing her supporters and saying: "If there is a chance to cast fake vote, you can do so. This happens sometimes. If a voter is not available, you can cast his vote.

"If someone resorts to 'goondaism' during the election, you should not be afraid because I am a bigger goon and will guard your self-respect."

Maurya is the daughter of UP Swami She is pitted against

goes to the polls in the third phase on April 23.

--IANS

amita/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)