Samajwadi Party names Phulpur, Allahabad candidates

The (SP) on Saturday announced its candidates for the and parliamentary constituencies in for the 2019 elections.

The SP has fielded Pandhari Yadav from Phulpur, a constituency which came into prominence after being represented by the nation's until his death in 1964.

Yadav is contesting the seat against candidate and the Congress's

From Allahabad, the SP has fielded

Last month, from had resigned from the party and joined the and is its Banda candidate.

The BJP has fielded from Allahabad, a seat her father lost to megastar in 1984.

Joshi had left the and joined the BJP before the 2017 Assembly elections.

The SP, which won five seats in the 2014 elections, is contesting this in alliance with Mayawati's and Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The SP is contesting 37, BSP 38 and the RLD three seats in the state. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has left the two seats of Amethi and for the

--IANS

aks/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)