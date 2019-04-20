Vijay Gokhale to meet Chinese FM in Beijing

-
India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will be on a two-day China visit from Sunday to meet Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi where he is likely to discuss the issue of blacklisting of Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar at a UN panel.
Gokhale will be visiting China for regular consultation and is scheduled to meet Wang on Monday, an official at the Indian Embassy said here.
Gokhale's visit comes ahead of the second edition of China's Belt and Road forum next week, Beijing's biggest diplomatic event, which India is likely to skip over the issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
