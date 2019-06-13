After respite, Delhi remains hot on Thursday

Although the temperature fell by 7-8 degrees Celsius to 33 on Wednesday evening following a dust storm, on Thursday witnessed intense heat, providing no relief to its people from the scorching sun.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degree Celsius, though there was no heatwave.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature fell from 41.6 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees in a short span in the evening following the dust and rains at isolated pockets in the city.

But the temperature on Thursday morning rose to 34.2 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the sky would be partly cloudy but there be no rains, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD).

There are chances of strong winds, said an IMD On Friday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees.

"We do not expect rains in in the next few days. There can be rains on June 17-18 due to pre-monsoon activities," said the IMD

According to private forecaster Skymet, the moisture-laden winds from the to north will help keep the mercury under control.

IMD said the heatwave in the country will end within two days once the southwest monsoon that is held up near due to cyclone Vayu moves north.

On Monday, the mercury in crossed 48 degrees Celsius, setting a record for the hottest day in June.

--IANSA

spk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)