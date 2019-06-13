After respite, Delhi to remain hot on Thursday

Although the temperature fell by 7 degrees to 33 on Wednesday evening following a dust storm, there will be no rains and no relief on Thursday in from the intense heat.

The maximum temperature is likely to touch 43 degrees on Thursday though there is no forecast of heatwave.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature fell from 41.6 degrees to 33 degrees in a short span in the evening following the dust and rains at isolated pockets in the city.

But the temperature on Thursday morning rose to 34.2 degrees

On Thursday, the sky would be partly cloudy but there be no rains, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD).

"We do not expect rains in in the next few days. There can be rains on June 17-18 due to pre-monsoon activities," said an IMD

According to private forecaster Skymet, the moisture-laden winds from the to north will help keep the mercury under control.

IMD said the heatwave in the country will end within two days once the southwest monsoon that is held up near due to cyclone Vayu moves north.

On Monday, the mercury in crossed 48 degrees Celsius, setting a record for the hottest day in June.

