Odisha in grip of intense heat condition

Sweltering intensified in Odisha on Thursday with the temperature rising above 40 degree in at least 12 places even as the here sounded heat warning for the western region till Sunday.

As entire western Odisha virtually turned into a boiling cauldron, Titlagarh in the region became the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 45.5 degree celsius, the here said.

Closely following Titlagarh were Sonepur and Balangir where the mercury touched 45 degree celsius, while Jharsuguda recorded 44.8 degree followed by 44.6 degree in Sambalpur, 43.5 degreei Talcher and 43.1 degree in Hirakud, it said.

The maximum temperature in Angul stood at 42.7 degree celsius, while it was 42.5 degree in Bhawanipatna, 42 degree in Sundargarh, 41.6 degree in Baripada and 40 degree in Baripada, the MeT centre said.

Life was thrown out of gear in Bhubaneswar, where the mercury stood at 36.8 degree celsius, but weather condition became unbearable with relative humidity soaring up to 92 per cent, it said.

The MeT centre sounded warning for 11 districts in western Odisha till Sunday and said there will be health concerns for vulnerable people such as infants, elderly persons and those with chronic diseases. People were advised to avoid exposure to heat as a precautionary measure.

The districts where conditions will prevail at least till Sunday are Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Balangir and Nuapada.

