BJP-Congress-CPI-M in nexus to defeat Trinamool: Mamata

on Monday accused the BJP, and the CPI-M of forming a nexus to defeat the Trinamool in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Banerjee's allegation came at an election rally in district where her party is in a four-cornered battle with the three.

The Trinamool has never won any of the three Lok Sabha seats in -- Baharampur, and Jangipur.

Although the Trinamool MLAs and its members at gram panchayats and panchayat samity levels have won, but voters in Baharampur, Murshidabad and Jangipur parliamentary constituencies have never blessed the Trinamool despite many development work undertaken by the government, she said.

She also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of funding the Congress' Baharampur candidate and sitting and its Jangipur candidate and former Pranab Mukherjee's son

"BJP, and CPI-M have formed a nexus to defeat Trinamool. They fight together against the Trinamool. They fought together in panchayat. Trinamool is powerful in Bengal," she said.

The said: "Why are they (Congress and Left) trying to weaken our party to strengthen the BJP?"

She warned that the Congress "should not feel that they are the only national party" in the opposition grand alliance. "Trinamool is also a recognised as a national party."

Accusing state Congress leaders of having a nexus with the Communist Party of India-Marxist, Banerjee said many leaders and even she herself left the Congress and formed the because there were leaders who were maintaining relation with the CPI-M.

Banerjee also alleged some state Congress leaders of having formed an understanding with the BJP and that is why she said that the did not harass them.

"Ask Adhir, whether the CBI harasses him or not," she told a rally at Beldanga.

Launching a scathing attack on Chowdhury, Banerjee said: "How many days does he stay in Bahrampur? He does for the BJP in the morning, Congress in the afternoon and CPI-M in the evening."

She alleged that the Congress did not protest the implementation of the NRC in while her party had been fighting relentlessly against the National Register of Citizens.

Banerjee also accused the central forces -- the Border Security Force, and -- of threatening rural people to work in favour of the BJP.

"I have respect for the central forces -- BSF, CRPF and CISF. I have got some information that you (central forces) are threatening people in some rural areas to work in favour of the BJP. Law and order is a state subject and if you have any issues, (you) discuss with the state," Banerjee said.

