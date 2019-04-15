Himachal Congress to protest over 'slur' against Rahul

-
The opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Monday announced to hold statewide protests on Tuesday over an "obscene slur" made by the BJP state chief against its President Rahul Gandhi during at an election rally.
The Congress has sought an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state unit President Satpal Singh Satti for using unparliamentarily language against Gandhi and his family.
"The BJP is stooping low and using derogatory remarks against its political rivals," Congress spokesperson Naresh Chauhan told IANS, adding the Congress may lodge a complaint with the EC against Satti.
Satti targeted Gandhi and his family at a public meeting in Baddi in Solan on April 13.
His remarks came while replying to Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" taunt apparently aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Rahul and the entire Gandhi family are "thieves".
He added that Gandhi family members, like Sonia Gandhi and Robert Vadra, are out on bail, and so Rahul "is not in a position to comment".
State Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore said such abusive language is not expected of a senior politician.
--IANS
vg/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
