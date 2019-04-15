Himachal Congress to protest over 'slur' against Rahul

The opposition in on Monday announced to hold statewide protests on Tuesday over an "obscene slur" made by the against its during at an election rally.

The has sought an apology from the (BJP)'s state unit for using unparliamentarily language against Gandhi and his family.

"The BJP is stooping low and using derogatory remarks against its political rivals," told IANS, adding the Congress may lodge a complaint with the EC against Satti.

Satti targeted Gandhi and his family at a public meeting in Baddi in Solan on April 13.

His remarks came while replying to Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" taunt apparently aimed at Narendra Modi, saying Rahul and the entire Gandhi family are "thieves".

He added that Gandhi family members, like and Robert Vadra, are out on bail, and so Rahul "is not in a position to comment".

said such abusive language is not expected of a

--IANS

vg/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)