Ahead of LS polls, CBDT detects unaccounted cash racket

On the second day of its continued searches across Madhya Pradesh, the Central Board of (CBDT) on Monday detected a widespread and well-organised racket of collection of unaccounted cash, to the tune of Rs 281 crore, involving persons from different walks of life including business, and public service.

Apart from cash, the Income Tax officials have also recovered 252 bottles of liquor, some arms and tiger hides.

"A part of cash -- Rs 20 crore -- was also transferred recently to the headquarters of a major political party in through hawala channel from the residence of a senior functionary at Tughlak Road, New Delhi," a CBDT said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not identify the political party or its "senior functionary".

Meticulous records of collection and disbursement of cash in the form of hand-written diaries, computer files and excel sheets seized corroborate the findings, the added.

Acting on a tip-off of largescale collection, possession and movement of unaccounted assets, the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation) initiated search and actions on a group active in NCR, Bhopal, and More than 300 IT officials participated in the operation taking place at about 52 locations in four states.

The searches in on the group of a close relative of the senior party functionary have further led to of incriminating evidence including cash book recording unaccounted transactions of Rs 230 crore, siphoning off money through bogus billing of more than Rs 242 crore and evidence of presence of more than 80 companies in tax havens, the CBDT said.

"Several unaccounted or benami properties at posh locations in Delhi have also been detected. Instances of violations of model code of conduct are being brought to the notice of Election Commission," said the

The department had on Sunday launched raids at 52 locations of people and associates linked to

Those searched included Nath's former on Special Duty (OSD) Pravin Kakkar, former and

A report earlier in the day said that IT officials seized various materials, including cash and documents, from Sharma -- He has office and residence in -- the building where the Chief Minister's on Special Duty also resides.

Huge amounts of cash, gold and silver jewellery were recovered from Kakkar's house and Sharma's residence, said the sources. The IT sleuths also seized from Kakkar's residence documents linked to transfer of government officials.

and Sharma were also interrogated by the officials in the night, the sources added.

It is suspected that the seized cash was meant to be used during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

