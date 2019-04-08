IT raids on MP CM's aides, supporters continue

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bhopal 

Income Tax Department officials on Monday continued raids at the premises of people considered close to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The department has seized various material, including cash and documents, from Ashwini Sharma, a manager of a non-government organisation. The NGO manager has office and residence in same the Platinum Plaza building, in which the Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty Praveen Kakkar resides.

Huge amount of cash, gold and silver jewellery were recovered from Kakkar's Indore house and Sharma's Bhopal home. The IT sleuths also seized from Kakkar's residence documents linked to transfer of government officials.

The searches, which was started at residences and offices of Kakkar, Sharma and one Prateek Joshi on Sunday, continued on Monday, sources said.

Kakkar and Sharma were also interrogated by the officials in the night.

It is suspected that the seized cash was meant to be used during the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 22:00 IST

