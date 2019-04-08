Pakistan man kills daughter, man over 'honour'

A Pakistani man killed his teenage daughter and a young boy at his house in a suspected case of honour killing, the police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Punjab province's Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday night, Dawn online reported citing police officials.
"The dual murder took place in the Aahdi village. A man, Almas, and a girl, Shiba, were killed at the house of the girl," Sub Inspector Azhar Abbas said.
According to an initial investigation, the double murder was an honour killing, the police official added.
The entire family of the deceased girl was on the run.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
