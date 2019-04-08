Pakistan man kills daughter, man over 'honour'

A Pakistani man killed his teenage daughter and a young boy at his house in a suspected case of honour killing, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place in province's on Sunday night, Dawn online reported citing police officials.

"The dual murder took place in the Aahdi village. A man, Almas, and a girl, Shiba, were killed at the house of the girl," said.

According to an initial investigation, the double murder was an honour killing, the added.

The entire family of the deceased girl was on the run.

--IANS

soni/

