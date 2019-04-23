Over 79% turnout in Kerala's Wayanad LS seat

Kerala's constituency, from where is trying his electoral luck for the first time, saw a turnout of over 79 per cent on Tuesday.

The turnout could increase when the voting figures were finalised. In 2014, the turnout was 73.23 per cent.

The constituency became high-profile after Gandhi decided to enter the poll fray from here in addition to the traditional family seat of Amethi in

The faces Bharath Dharma Jana Sena Chairperson Tushar Vellapally, who is the NDA candidate and P.P. Suneer, of the ruling Left Democratic Front, which was irate at Gandhi's candidature and had vowed to defeat him.

Sree Narayana Dharma Vellapally Natesan, who is the father of the NDA candidate, said that he was confident that Gandhi will win given the minority population in the constituency.

There are a total of 13,57,819 voters in Wayanad, that incidentally that also has the highest number of candidates (20) in the state's 20 seats. There are 6,73,011 men, 6,84,807 women and one transgender voters in the constituency.

