HC rejects PIL over families dominating political parties

The on Wednesday dismissed a PIL petition which alleged that only a few families are dominating the political scene in the country, thus thwarting the basic mandate of the Constitution.

The public interest litigation (PIL) petition was filed by one through his Setu Sharma.

The petition mentioned the names of political parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), DMK and the (RLD).

The plea alleged inaction by the authorities concerned to formulate a legislation to regulate the process of holding intra-party elections to democratise the structure of political parties in which "have become the fiefdom of a few families".

"The present functioning of most political parties violate the basic structure of the Constitution of and the principle of rule of law, democracy, equality and fraternity," the plea said.

"That a few women/ men/ families that dominate the political scenario of the nation thwart the basic mandate of the Constitution."

The petitioner had sought a direction to the Election Commission of (EC) to supervise and manage the internal election of parties.

He had also sought the court's direction to the to work in tandem with of India for a review of the working of the Constitution and to bring about intra-party democracy within all political parties.

The plea also prayed to direct the authorities to ensure that no person and family is be allowed to hold the main position in the party, whatever his/her name, for more than five years.

