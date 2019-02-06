Himachal to strengthen cancer care facilities: Health Minister

-
State-owned Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here gets more than 40 patients for chemotherapy every day and the state is expecting to get a nod soon to construct a cancer tertiary unit here, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Parmar informed the Assembly.
"The IGMCH is daily getting 40-60 patients for chemotherapy, while Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda is getting 12-14 patients," the Minister said.
Replying to a question by Congress member Asha Kumari, he said the state was awaiting permission from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to construct a cancer tertiary building that falls in the core area of the Capital.
He said adequate steps were being taken to strengthen treatment facilities for cancer patients in the state.
"We are hopeful of getting the permission for construction soon," Parmar added.
The NGT in 2017 imposed a ban on constructing multi-storey buildings in core areas of the town, including its green belt, to prevent indiscriminate construction.
The Minister said only four paediatric patients were referred to the PGI in Chandigarh by the IGMCH last year for myeloid leukemia.
"The proposal to separate the specialty of medical oncology is under Government consideration and the IGMCH intends to develop medical oncology as separate specialty," the Minister added.
However, refuting the Minister's claims, BJP member Rakesh Pathania said there was a lack of cancer care facilities both in the IGMCH and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College.
"I am just coming from the IGMCH where seven cancer patients are undergoing treatment. However, the condition in the hospital is shocking."
Pathania said the Minister was misleading the House as 200 to 300 patients were coming daily to the IGMCH for treatment.
