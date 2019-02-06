Himachal to strengthen cancer care facilities: Health Minister

State-owned Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here gets more than 40 patients for every day and the state is expecting to get a nod soon to construct a tertiary unit here, State Health and informed the Assembly.

"The IGMCH is daily getting 40-60 patients for chemotherapy, while in Tanda is getting 12-14 patients," the said.

Replying to a question by member Asha Kumari, he said the state was awaiting permission from the (NGT) to construct a tertiary building that falls in the core area of the Capital.

He said adequate steps were being taken to strengthen treatment facilities for patients in the state.

"We are hopeful of getting the permission for construction soon," Parmar added.

The NGT in 2017 imposed a ban on constructing multi-storey buildings in core areas of the town, including its green belt, to prevent indiscriminate construction.

The said only four paediatric patients were referred to the PGI in Chandigarh by the IGMCH last year for

"The proposal to separate the specialty of medical oncology is under Government consideration and the IGMCH intends to develop medical oncology as separate specialty," the Minister added.

However, refuting the Minister's claims, member said there was a lack of facilities both in the IGMCH and

"I am just coming from the IGMCH where seven cancer patients are undergoing treatment. However, the condition in the hospital is shocking."

Pathania said the Minister was misleading the House as 200 to 300 patients were coming daily to the IGMCH for treatment.

--IANS

vg/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)