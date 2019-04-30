Air India holds back posting of pilot who failed alcohol test

Facing embarrassment over appointment of Kathpalia as its Regional Director, Air put the order in within hours of naming him for the key post.

"The Notification ...assigning charge of the post of (Northern Region) to Kathpalia is kept in till further order," the order said.

Earlier in the day, the had named Kathpalia as the (Northern Region) with effect from May 1, 2019.

"Consequent to the retirement of Mr. Pankaj Kumar, (Northern Region) after the close of the working hours of 30th April, 2019, Capt. Kathpalia will take over the charge of the post of Regional Director (Northern Region) with effect from May 1, 2019," the official order had said.

Aviation regulator DGCA had last year suspended Kathpalia's flying license after he failed pre-flight alcohol tests.

Kathpalia had tested positive for alcohol in two breath analyser (BA) tests before he was to fly Air India's New Delhi- flight on November 11 last year.

Following the DGCA's suspension of the pilot for three years, the issued an order to remove Kathpalia from the position of Director (Operations).

However, a week later, Air posted Kathpalia as

As per the provision of Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules, no crew member of a flight, including pilots and engineers, should take or use "any alcoholic drink, sedative, narcotic or stimulant drug or preparation" within twelve hours of the commencement of the flight or in the course of the flight.

