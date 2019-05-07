Airtel, Hughes India tie up for VSAT operations

Telecom and Communications India, a subsidiary of the Network Systems, (HUGHES), a global satellite networks and services provider, on Tuesday announced an agreement to combine their "Very Small Aperture Terminal" (VSAT) operations in

will have majority stake in the combined entity and Airtel will have a significant shareholding, said a joint statement by Airtel and Hughes.

"The combined entity will bring greater scale, operational efficiencies and market reach to serve with satellite and for enterprise and government networks," it said.

"HCIL will continue to serve existing HCIL and Airtel customers while focusing on serving the growing networking needs of enterprise and government customers in "

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, said the statement.

