Alex Hales takes break for 'personal reasons'

England batsman has gone on an indefinite break due to personal reasons, thus putting a question mark over his availability in slated to begin from May 30.

Hales, who has a white-ball only contract with Nottinghamshire, missed match against Lancashire. The club said that "no timetable has been set for his return".

" has made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons and no timetable has been set for his return to action," quoted Nottinghamshire as saying in a statement.

England players are set to meet up for a training camp next week, ahead of ODIs against and They will begin their campaign against in the tournament opener on May 30.

The 30-year-old has scored six centuries and 14 half-centuries in 70 ODI games for England.

His score of 171 at in 2016 is the second-highest individual ODI innings ever posted in an England shirt, and helped the team to a then record 50-over score of 444-3. Two years later, his knock of 147 in was integral to England breaking their own tally of 481 against

