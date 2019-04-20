Alex Hales takes break from cricket, misses county match

Batsman Alex Hales, who has been named in England's 15-man ICC Men's provisional squad, has taken a break from due to "personal reasons".

The 30-year-old did not feature in his county side Nottinghamshire's 50-over match against Lancashire on Friday.

" has made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons and no timetable has been set for his return to action," ICC quoted the statement issued by the county.

Hales has played 70 ODIs, registering six hundreds in the format for England. He scored 147 runs against at Trent Bridge, helping England to a record-breaking total of 481/6 last year.

England will face in a one-off ODI before taking on in one T20I and five ODIs. Hales is named for these matches.

The host for the 2017 will then play and in warm-ups and then open its 50-over campaign against on May 30 at The Oval,

