Order reserved on Indrani Mukerjea's approver plea

A Delhi court on Friday reserved order on the plea of former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea seeking to become an approver in the case.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj said that he will deliver order on the plea on July 4.
Mukerjea is currently in Mumbai's Byculla Jail as she faces trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.
The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing how parliamenterian Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance for INX Media from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father P. Chidambaram was Finance Minister.
The probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea met P. Chidambaram to ensure there was no hold-up or delay in their application.
The agency has supported Mukherjea's plea.
--IANS
ak/ksk
