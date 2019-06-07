Two arrested after gunfight in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested two persons following a gunfight here on Friday, authorities said.
The encounter took place in New Seelampur area, when the two arrested, identified as brothers Salman alias Munna and Nazim, opened fire at the police team while trying to escape.
"Both the gangsters are brothers and were involved in multiple cases of gang war. About three months ago, along with some of their associates, they shot dead two men due to rivalry," a senior police officer said.
In March, Salman and Nazim shot dead Hakimmudin in new Usmanpur area, while in early April, the brothers killed another rival Sarafaz in Krishna Nagar.
In Friday's encounter, Salman received a bullet injury on his leg.
