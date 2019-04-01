Anthem of 'Avengers: Endgame' launched

-
A big release comes out for Marvel fans as the much anticipated 'Marvel Anthem' created by the maestro A R Rahman is out now.
The twitter handle of Marvel India tweeted the same.
"Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #Marvelanthem created by the maestro @arrahman. A Russo_Brothers."
Earlier in March, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news via a Tweet and said the song would be made in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
"#BreakingNews: AR Rahman joins Avengers: Endgame. The ace music composer will create an all-new song for Indian fans in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The song will be released on 1 April 2019," he tweeted.
Joe Russo, the mind behind Avengers, is in India to launch the anthem.
'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, Iron Man. The film is slated to release on April 26.
