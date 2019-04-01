JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

CPM leader VS Achuthanandan resurrects 2011 'Amul Baby' barb at Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Anthem of 'Avengers: Endgame' launched

ANI  |  Hollywood 

A big release comes out for Marvel fans as the much anticipated 'Marvel Anthem' created by the maestro A R Rahman is out now.

The twitter handle of Marvel India tweeted the same.

"Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #Marvelanthem created by the maestro @arrahman. A Russo_Brothers."

Earlier in March, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news via a Tweet and said the song would be made in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"#BreakingNews: AR Rahman joins Avengers: Endgame. The ace music composer will create an all-new song for Indian fans in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The song will be released on 1 April 2019," he tweeted.

Joe Russo, the mind behind Avengers, is in India to launch the anthem.

'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, Iron Man. The film is slated to release on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 21:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU