Anthem of 'Avengers: Endgame' launched

A big release comes out for Marvel fans as the much anticipated 'Marvel Anthem' created by the A R is out now.

The twitter handle of Marvel tweeted the same.

"Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel fans! Presenting the #Marvelanthem created by the @arrahman. A Russo_Brothers."

Earlier in March, Indian shared the news via a Tweet and said the song would be made in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"#BreakingNews: AR joins The will create an all-new song for Indian fans in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The song will be released on 1 April 2019," he tweeted.

Joe Russo, the mind behind Avengers, is in to launch the anthem.

'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, The film is slated to release on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)