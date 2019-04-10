Alpesh Thakore quits Congress

Maverick Alpesh Thakore, who had been keeping party leaders on tenterhooks for some time, resigned on Wednesday.

The Gujarat Kshatriya Thakore Sena, which he had himself floated several years ago, is learnt to have asked Thakore to clarify if he wished to continue with the Congress, since the outfit had decided to sever all ties with the party.

A late Tuesday night meeting of the Thakore Sena's core committee resolved to end its association with the and exhorted Thakore to resign from the party within 24 hours.

--IANS

desai/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)