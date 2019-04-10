Gargi Kaul appointed Defence Finance Secretary

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre has appointed Gargi Kaul, a 1984-batch of the (IA&AS), as Secretary,

Kaul was earlier Financial Advisor, in the

In an order issued on Tuesday, the of the Cabinet appointed -- who was earlier and in the (MEA) -- as Special Secretary,

In the MEA, Jerath was replaced by 1990-batch of cadre Raj Kumar Goyal, who was appointed as and

The government also appointed as in the Textiles Ministry, as in the and S.K.G. Rahate as Additional Secretary in the

The order said that Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Member (Admin), (NHAI), will be Additional Secretary and in the Culture Ministry; and Amitabh Kumar, (Shipping), has been promoted as (Shipping) in the

The of the Cabinet also approved promotions of various officers working at the level of to Additional Secretary and above.

In a separate order, the government also approved empanelment of several IAS officers for holding Additional Secretary and equivalent level posts. These included Atal Dulloo (of 1989 batch of J&K cadre), V. Srinivas (of 1989 batch of cadre), (of 1989 batch of cadre) and (of 1989 batch of cadre), among others.

--IANS

vv/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)