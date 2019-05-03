JUST IN
Amazon's India summer sale start on Friday midnight

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Amazon's Indian arm would start on Friday midnight its annual summer sale with great deals and deep discounts, said the world's leading e-tailer.

"Our annual summer sale will begin across the country on Friday midnight with great deals across thousands of products till May 7," said the city-based firm in a statement here.

The company, however, gave early access to its online platform from noon for prime members.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 12:44 IST

