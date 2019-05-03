Amazon's India summer sale start on Friday midnight

Amazon's Indian arm would start on Friday midnight its annual summer sale with great deals and deep discounts, said the world's leading e-tailer.
"Our annual summer sale will begin across the country on Friday midnight with great deals across thousands of products till May 7," said the city-based firm in a statement here.
The company, however, gave early access to its online platform from noon for prime members.
