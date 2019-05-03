Australian taxi drivers sue Uber in class action

Thousands of taxi drivers on Friday filed a class action lawsuit against ride-sharing app "for destroying their livelihoods".

Legal firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of over 6,000 drivers of taxis, charter vehicles and limousines, among others, reports news.

"Make no mistake, this will be a landmark case regarding the alleged illegal operations of in and the devastating impact that has had on the lives of here," national actions, Andrew Watson, said.

"The sheer scale of the case means it is shaping as one of the largest class actions in Australian history.

"It is not acceptable for a business to place itself above the law and operate illegally to the disadvantage of others. We've got a strong case, a strong team and substantial support from thousands of drivers, operators and licence owners nationwide."

Taxi drivers in many major cities around the world have staged protests since the app and service were launched in 2009.

Taxi drivers complain that represents unfair competition for tightly regulated traditional taxis.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)