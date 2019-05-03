Reliance's e-commerce dream to swallow everyone out there (Part 2)

When Mall started, it took a from its investor and aimed to become a for everything.

As part of its initial offers, the company started giving cashback to attract customers.

According to Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Devices and Ecosystem at Counterpoint Research, it was a short-term strategy and gaining royalty in the long-term in a price-sensitive market like was an uphill task which depends on multiple factors, including service delivery, exclusive offerings and additional product bundling, etc.

"As cashback disappeared, so did the customers," said Naiya.

Mall stopped fighting the low-margin, high cash burn battle, and began altering its strategy to become an O2O (online to offline) platform for small sellers.

The announcement by Reliance to enter the fray was really worrisome for and its owners.

"Reliance is working on creating the world's largest online-to-offline New Commerce Platform," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, said at the "Make in Odisha Conclave" in November last year.

With a deep footprint in over 10,000 outlets pan-India, Reliance has a definite edge over all other retails players out there.

"Reliance has capital, an unending capacity to scale up, and resources to beat the competition. aims to become the top in the country and can easily do that like he has done with Reliance Jio," Satish Meena, at Forrester Research, told IANS.

One thing that has always worked in Reliance's favour is their deep discounting strategy and this will be the key differentiator with their too.

" faltered owing to adopting a wrong model. It is looking at a very difficult time ahead as unlike China, is yet to mature for the online-to-offline (O2O) marketplace," Meena said.

Thomas George, Senior of (CMR) went a step further.

"I will not be surprised if Paytm could be an acquisition target for Reliance or to pursue their business opportunity," George told IANS.

never saw long-term growth in the sector in India so they placed their bet on the burgeoning digital payments sector which, according to and Boston Consulting Group, will be worth $500 billion by 2020.

Paytm Founder and thought otherwise and the result is for everyone to see.

"Reliance is looking at toppling and Walmart- from their top positions. is just a small competitor in comparison," said Meena.

(Nishant Arora can be contacted at nishant.a@ians.in)

--IANS

na/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)